$2.25 Million in Sales Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will report sales of $2.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the highest is $3.50 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $14.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.00 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $14.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01).

YMTX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

YMTX traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.78. 313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yumanity Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $36.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMTX. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,956 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,696,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 78,175 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,850,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,246,000.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

