2,004 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 24,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 228,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,947,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $105.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.18. The stock has a market cap of $203.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

