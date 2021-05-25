$218.91 Million in Sales Expected for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will announce $218.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $221.12 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $219.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $924.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $913.30 million to $939.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.31 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.90.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRC traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.99. 2,035,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,579. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $71.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.91%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

