239,695 Shares in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 239,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,673,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 12.85% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MINC. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000.

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.31 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91.

