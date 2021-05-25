25,735 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,214,000 after purchasing an additional 576,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,504,000 after acquiring an additional 788,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $850,633,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,081,000 after acquiring an additional 624,707 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.59. The stock had a trading volume of 114,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,876,979. The company has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

