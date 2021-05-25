2,824 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,587.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $80.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.54. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $81.95.

