31,008 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Diageo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 313.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after acquiring an additional 494,091 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $1,647,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 9.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.29. 2,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,995. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $192.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

