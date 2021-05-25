3,481 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,382.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 96,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 90,309 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,207,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS stock opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.