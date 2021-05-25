$357.83 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will announce $357.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $351.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $369.00 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $108.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 229.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 830,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.45. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $42.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $2,504,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 82,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

