357 Shares in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,133,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $85.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.38. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

