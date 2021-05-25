360 DigiTech (QFIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $511.49 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 26.08%. On average, analysts expect 360 DigiTech to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97. 360 DigiTech has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

