$378.93 Million in Sales Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) This Quarter

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Equities analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to report sales of $378.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $383.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $372.59 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $296.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.77.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.54. 203,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $149.35 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.16.

In related news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,235 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.