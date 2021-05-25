$378.93 Million in Sales Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to report sales of $378.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $383.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $372.59 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $296.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.77.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.54. 203,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $149.35 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.16.

In related news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,235 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

