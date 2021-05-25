4,201 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Albemarle by 963.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,045,000 after buying an additional 1,445,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,969,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Albemarle by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,092,000 after buying an additional 431,127 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Albemarle by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after buying an additional 421,013 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Albemarle by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after purchasing an additional 349,448 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,732 shares of company stock worth $3,817,308. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $159.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $70.51 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.85 and its 200 day moving average is $152.50.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

