44,085 Shares in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $24,204,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock valued at $71,881,423 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GDRX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

GoodRx stock opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 18.24. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.08.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

