5,127 Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Purchased by Tlwm

Tlwm purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:J traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.80. 9,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.88.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

