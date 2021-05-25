523,106 Shares in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Acquired by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 523,106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,910,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.62% of The Descartes Systems Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DSGX. TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of DSGX opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.77 and a beta of 1.08. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $66.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average is $60.21.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 14.94%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

