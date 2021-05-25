$552.77 Million in Sales Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce $552.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $535.80 million to $567.00 million. Wolverine World Wide reported sales of $349.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,196.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,637 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

