$6.69 Million in Sales Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce $6.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $10.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $25.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $31.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $39.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EDIT shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.15.

EDIT opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.93. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $99.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,971,000 after buying an additional 431,970 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,455,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 19.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,441,000 after purchasing an additional 188,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,586,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $47,163,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

