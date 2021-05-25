600 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 533,695 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in State Street by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in State Street by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,409,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,607,000 after buying an additional 61,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,165 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,975 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.32.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on STT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.