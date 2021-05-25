$62.82 Million in Sales Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will announce sales of $62.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.99 million and the highest is $64.00 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $103.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $285.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.13 million to $299.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $363.93 million, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $390.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $131,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $267,338.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,327,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,771 shares of company stock worth $2,012,239 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at $8,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 87,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 63,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 190,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 54,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPTN traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.27 million, a PE ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

