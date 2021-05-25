7,502 Shares in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Acquired by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OZON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ozon during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors own 16.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OZON traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $55.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.39.
Ozon Profile
Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.
