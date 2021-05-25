7,907 Shares in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Acquired by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,171,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,217,000 after purchasing an additional 213,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,169,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,193,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMIA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.21. 69,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,275,450. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.72.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.88% and a negative net margin of 101.02%. The company had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jumia Technologies AG will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JMIA. Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

