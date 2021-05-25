$861.32 Million in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report $861.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $857.20 million and the highest is $872.70 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $632.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPAM. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

NYSE EPAM traded up $7.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $484.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,293. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $447.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $217.18 and a 1 year high of $485.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total value of $562,837.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock worth $3,414,525. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after acquiring an additional 661,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 638.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,142,000 after acquiring an additional 464,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 935.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,278,000 after acquiring an additional 342,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

