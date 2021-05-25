89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $65.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 80.41% from the company’s previous close.

ETNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 89bio in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Get 89bio alerts:

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. 89bio has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $389.16 million and a PE ratio of -6.30.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $169,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,850 shares of company stock worth $612,400 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 403.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in 89bio by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 89bio by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.