8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

EGHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.36. 1,390,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,428. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $147,599.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $28,368.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $416,421 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in 8X8 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in 8X8 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in 8X8 by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in 8X8 by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

