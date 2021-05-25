Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,007 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 4.0% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,175 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 90,959 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 48,824 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,067,466,000 after acquiring an additional 647,496 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.94. 64,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,100,239. The firm has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.39.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,397 shares of company stock worth $12,290,269 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

