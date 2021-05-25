AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Trimmed by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $115.91 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $204.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

