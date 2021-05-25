Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Plc (ANW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Plc (LON:ANW) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
ANW stock opened at GBX 432 ($5.64) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £69.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 370 ($4.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 488 ($6.38). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 439.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 450.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72.
Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Company Profile
