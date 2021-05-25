Absher Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,361.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,286.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,990.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

