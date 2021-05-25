Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million-$119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABST. Desjardins started coverage on Absolute Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absolute Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Absolute Software has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ABST opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $693.47 million, a P/E ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. On average, analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

