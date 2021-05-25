Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $194.83 and a 12 month high of $294.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.27.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.