Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TRLPF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 30,320 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRLPF)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

