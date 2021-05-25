Acute Angle Cloud Trading Down 48.7% Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 25th. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 48.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $699,278.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,000.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.78 or 0.06585834 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $684.43 or 0.01849797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.83 or 0.00461690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00199206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.81 or 0.00626495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.12 or 0.00443559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.45 or 0.00360662 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

