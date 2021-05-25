adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised adidas from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale raised adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.00.

ADDYY stock opened at $186.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.92. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 0.85. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $124.88 and a fifty-two week high of $186.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $1.7749 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in adidas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in adidas by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in adidas by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

