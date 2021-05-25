ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

ADTRAN stock opened at $19.94 on Monday. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.02 million, a P/E ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 1.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ADTRAN by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

