Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Shares of WMS opened at $115.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.44. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $117.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $155,000,145.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,630.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,538,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,481.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 707,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,097,000 after purchasing an additional 662,360 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $41,648,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,569,000 after purchasing an additional 419,932 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

