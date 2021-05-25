Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $115.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $115.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $117.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.44.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,630.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,226.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

