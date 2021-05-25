Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,698 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,124 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 0.7% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of FedEx worth $43,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.19. 1,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.94 and a fifty-two week high of $317.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Raymond James upped their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.30.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,542,955.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

