Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $109.52 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,509 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.7% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $109,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 8.1% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,827 shares of company stock worth $50,375,810. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.70. The stock had a trading volume of 36,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,777,234. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.09. The company has a market capitalization of $303.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.02 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.