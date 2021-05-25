Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $30.25 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 0.5% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $30,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 338,605 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 84,556 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 739,241 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $80,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Starbucks by 12.5% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.46. The company had a trading volume of 28,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,809. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $132.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.95, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.