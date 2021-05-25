Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $18,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,040,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.13.

Shares of APD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $299.40. 2,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,593. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.44. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $229.17 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

