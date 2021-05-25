AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AECOM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.73. AECOM posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AECOM will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

ACM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in AECOM by 46.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,706. AECOM has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average is $57.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

