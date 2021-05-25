Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Gap Down to $17.21

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.21, but opened at $16.21. Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 1,279 shares traded.

AERI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 746,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 222,137 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 143,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 84,158 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

