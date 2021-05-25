Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives $21.39 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGTI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 745,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,144. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

