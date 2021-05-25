Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.37 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGYS. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Maxim Group lowered Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.25. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

