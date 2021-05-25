Agora (NASDAQ:API) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Agora (NASDAQ:API) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agora had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of API stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.98. 57,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16. Agora has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $114.96.

Get Agora alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on API shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Nomura initiated coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.