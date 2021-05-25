Alan Williams Sells 11,681 Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total transaction of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,612 ($21.06) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. Travis Perkins plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,611.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,457.47. The stock has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a PE ratio of -159.90.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,648.64 ($21.54).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.