Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 285,240 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 117.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 285,240 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $23,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

