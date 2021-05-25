Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $19.39 Million Stake in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,942,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Gores Holdings V were worth $19,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRSV. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth $2,600,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Gores Holdings V by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 51,463 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings V during the fourth quarter worth $9,125,000. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRSV opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Gores Holdings V Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

