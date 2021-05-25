Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,060 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Dollar Tree worth $28,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,985,000 after acquiring an additional 373,301 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after purchasing an additional 589,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,364,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after buying an additional 2,181,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,136,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,043,000 after buying an additional 254,147 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLTR stock opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.58 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.26%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.61.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

